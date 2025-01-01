LUPC Commission Meeting_NO MEETING
MAINE, January 8 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: January 8, 2025
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location:
Meeting description/purpose:
The meeting agenda summarizes the administrative, planning, permitting and compliance matters that the Commission is scheduled to hear. The agenda is posted approximately one week before the meeting date. A record of the meeting, which includes audio files of Commission discussions and slide shows of staff presentations, is usually posted within two weeks of the meeting date. Meeting minutes, summarizing the outcomes of and Commission actions on scheduled items, are posted approximately six weeks after the meeting date.
Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:
Name: Kiana Green
Phone: 2072872631
