Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward — January 2025

Happy New Year! December marked two years since I had the honor of stepping into the role of Governor, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Hawai‘i. Together, we have been working to address some of Hawai‘i’s most pressing challenges – from recovering from the Maui wildfires to addressing the high cost of living – showcasing the community’s immense strength and spirit.

Over these two years, we have prioritized building affordable housing, lowering the cost of living, expanding health care access and investing in sustainable energy and our education system. Each of these initiatives aims to create a stronger and more resilient Hawai‘i, ensuring that our keiki can thrive and call this beautiful place home for generations to come. None of this would have been possible without my administration’s team of action-oriented leaders or our partners in the legislature who are committed to turning our vision into tangible progress for our state.

As we look ahead, I am excited to reconvene with our colleagues in the Hawai‘i State Legislature to collaborate on proposals that will continue to tackle the most pressing issues facing our communities.

Mahalo to all of you for your trust and partnership on this journey. Here’s to continuing to build a brighter future for our island home together.

Best regards,