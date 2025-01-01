Homelessness: Housing is Health Care

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Main

Governor Green, Mayor Blangiardi and other government leaders participate in the blessing of the Iwilei Resource Center.

The Green administration is making significant strides in addressing homelessness through community-focused solutions like kauhale. As of December 2024, the Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions has opened 17 kauhale projects that provide more than just shelter but also a pathway to health and stability for its residents.

These kauhale create safe, dignified living environments that directly contribute to improved health outcomes. Stable housing can reduce emergency room care costs for homeless individuals by up to 73%, depending on the severity of a patient’s illness, underscoring the critical connection between housing and health care.

Housing is health care, and by investing in these communities, we empower individuals to improve their health, pursue opportunities to better their lives and contribute positively to society. Together, we can redefine the approach to homelessness, focusing on sustainable solutions that prioritize the dignity and well-being of all.