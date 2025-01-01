Building a Climate-Resilient Hawai‘i

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Main

Looking toward the future, we are committed to addressing the challenges posed by climate change. The newly formed Climate Action Team (CAT) brings together the very best climate science experts, business and financial experts and legal professionals to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s strategy to mitigate climate risks. The CAT will play a critical role in updating and advancing Hawai‘i’s long-term Climate Action Plan.

The administration has also been working on proposing the “Green Fee” to the legislature. The initiative will require visitors to pay a fee help fund climate resilience initiatives. These funds will support efforts to preserve and protect our environment and promote clean energy solutions. As a result, these efforts will help build a more resilient, sustainable Hawai‘i for our future generations.