Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,872 in the last 365 days.

Building a Climate-Resilient Hawai‘i

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Main

Looking toward the future, we are committed to addressing the challenges posed by climate change. The newly formed Climate Action Team (CAT) brings together the very best climate science experts, business and financial experts and legal professionals to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s strategy to mitigate climate risks. The CAT will play a critical role in updating and advancing Hawai‘i’s long-term Climate Action Plan.

The administration has also been working on proposing  the “Green Fee” to the legislature. The initiative will require visitors to pay a fee help fund climate resilience initiatives. These funds will support efforts to preserve and protect our environment and promote clean energy solutions. As a result, these efforts will help build a more resilient, sustainable Hawai‘i for our future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Building a Climate-Resilient Hawai‘i

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more