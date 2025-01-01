Traffic Fatalities Up 10% from 2023

Main, News Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is saddened to report that 102 people have been killed in traffic-related crashes statewide from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, a 10% increase from 93 fatalities last year.

Of the 102 fatalities so far this year, 24 crash reports listed speeding as the primary contributing factor, 11 cited suspected impairment and additional reckless behaviors such as not wearing a helmet and fleeing the scene of a crash. Other contributing factors in the fatal crashes include losing control of a vehicle, lying in the road, unexpected pedestrian crossings, and failure to yield to traffic signals.

Forty-two of those killed were considered vulnerable road users, including 37 pedestrians, a 61% increase compared to 23 last year, and six bicyclists, the same number as last year. Of these, 13 were identified as homeless individuals.

To combat the increase in fatalities, HDOT will continue support the Office of the Governor in identifying effective solutions to mitigate homelessness, and work with communities throughout the state to continue to implement measures to manage vehicle speeds and reduce crash severity, including the installation of raised crosswalks and speed humps, the expansion of the red-light safety camera program and the start of automated speed enforcement cameras.

“Safety is not only about you as an individual driver, rider, or pedestrian,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “It is about making choices that could impact your life or the life of someone sharing the same road as you. We should all strive for a common goal of eliminating fatal crashes on our roads.”

HDOT conducts an annual behavioral survey. The following is a recap of the 2024 survey (n=521 Hawai‘i Residents):

Speeding is prevalent unsafe behavior among Hawai‘i residents statewide.

Nearly one-quarter admitted to exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 miles per hour. Over half have exceeded the speed limit by 10-20 miles per hour at least once in past six months.

Driving under influence is a concern.

Twelve percent of those driving a car/SUV and 20% of those driving a pickup truck admitted to doing so after three or more alcoholic beverages at least once in the past six months. Almost one fourth (23%) of passengers mention riding with a driver who operated the vehicle after three or more alcoholic drinks.

Many residents use mobile devices while operating a vehicle.

Fifty-six percent of car/SUV drivers and 61% of pickup truck drivers admitted to using phones while driving at least once in past six months.

One-fifth of residents admit to violating traffic law in past six months.

Twenty-one percent of car/SUV drivers admitted to driving through crosswalks without checking for pedestrians. A similar percentage admitted to running red lights.

Some residents not ensuring passengers are properly restrained when driving.

About one in four car/SUV drivers (23%) reported not checking whether passengers were wearing seatbelts. In pickup trucks, 21% allowed passengers to ride in the truck bed when seats were available in the cab.

On the positive side, together we can start the New Year off right by:

driving at or below the speed limit;

putting away cell phones and other distractions prior to driving;

while driving, especially at night, be prepared to stop for pedestrians and provide at least three feet of space as required by law for bicyclists, and

being a bold and caring friend or loved one by arranging for a sober ride home for someone showing signs of impairment.

To ensure further efforts in reducing traffic crashes, HDOT along with traffic safety partners have updated the Strategic Highway Safety Plan and published Hawai‘i’s Vulnerable Road Users Safety Assessment: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/shsp/

HDOT posts preliminary traffic fatalities when they occur to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/

