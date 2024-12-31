UH Enrollment Surpasses 50K

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Main

Photo courtesy: UH.

The University of Hawaiʻi (UH) System has reached a significant milestone, with total enrollment surpassing 50,000 students for the first time in six years. This fall, 50,418 students are enrolled across UH’s 10 campuses, marking a 3% increase from fall 2023.

Enrollment is up at eight of UH’s 10 campuses, including all seven community colleges— something not seen since 2010. Notably, UH Mānoa, the system’s flagship campus, saw a 4% increase, enrolling 20,028 students (the most since 2013). The campus also welcomed a record 3,123 first-time freshmen, continuing a trend of strong first-year classes.

Another highlight is the rise in first-time freshmen from Hawaiʻi high schools. While national freshmen enrollment has declined by 5%, UH saw a 10% increase in local first-time freshmen, including a 15% jump at UH Mānoa and a 9% increase at the community colleges.

Photo courtesy: UH.

Leeward Community College led the strong community college enrollment growth with a 7% increase, while other campuses, such as UH Maui College and Honolulu Community College, experienced 6% and 4% growth, respectively. Additionally, the UH Early College program, which allows high school students to take college courses, reached an all-time high with 3,717 students enrolled.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander enrollment increased, with a 6% rise at the community colleges and 5% across the entire UH System.

UH President David Lassner emphasized that the growth in enrollment is good for the state as a whole, helping to build a more skilled workforce and boost the local economy.