Star Light, Star Bright Kids’ Day at WCCC

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Main

Chynna Robello-Passi spent time with her 5-year-old son, Crimsyn, and enjoyed games, arts and crafts and sweet treats at the event. Photo courtesy: DCR.

The holiday spirit filled the air at the Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) where keiki and mothers participated in the Star Light, Star Bright Kids’ Day event in collaboration with the Pūʻā Foundation and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu.

Ten mothers, 18 children and 10 caregivers participated in the Christmas event on December 10, 2024, at the facility’s Maunawili Cottage courtyard. During the three-and-a-half-hour event, families enjoyed a puppet show, arts and crafts, sweet treats, games and activities and a visit from Santa.

Approximately 30 volunteers from the Pūʻā Foundation and 12 inmates helped with the event.

Students from Sacred Hearts Academy perform hula at the Star Light, Star Bright Kids’ Day event at WCCC. Photo courtesy: DCR.

Bishop Larry Silva of the Diocese of Honolulu also attended the event and delivered a blessing to families. During the gathering, the Sisters of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts also sang songs with keiki and mothers. Students from Sacred Hearts Academy performed hula for families.

For more than 20 years, the Diocese of Honolulu has been working with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) help incarcerated mothers bond with their keiki.

Tiane Kapeli-Spencer, spent time with her 5-year-old daughter, Alezaye-Hayze, at the Star Light, Star Bright Kidsʻ Day event where they played Jenga and participated in other games, arts and crafts and activities together. Photo courtesy: DCR.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson said Kids’ Day reinforces the bonds between a mother and child. Director Johnson greeted mothers and children at the gathering and also thanked staff and volunteers for their dedication and hard work organizing the event. “We couldn’t have done this without them,” he said.

Children and caregivers left the event with gifts thanks to donations from community partners.

WCCC Warden Ione “Noni” Guillonta said, “Events like this are critical for mothers to maintain their connections with their children.”

The December Star Light, Star Bright Kids’ Day event at WCCC was the sixth and final one for the year. The facility hosts the annual events in collaboration with various community and faith-based organizations.