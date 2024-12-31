On Island Time: Celebrating 2025 in The Bahamas

Island Focus: The Berry Islands

Nassau, Bahamas, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether your New Year resolutions are to visit bucket-list destinations, taste new cuisines, or embark on memorable adventures, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation beckons travelers to kick off 2025 in paradise. Swap your winter blues for Bahamian hues this January and beyond, from award-winning beaches and famous wildlife encounters, to mind-altering culinary flavors and thrilling sports tournaments.

Here’s what’s new and upcoming for those traveling to The Bahamas in the new year:

New Routes

Delta Airlines – Just in time for winter, Delta Airlines has relaunched its weekly nonstop route from Detroit to Nassau through April 12, 2025. This seasonal flightpath connects Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS). As the only nonstop flight between these cities, this service provides travelers from the metro Detroit area and the Great Lakes region of the upper Midwest with a seamless connection to The Islands of The Bahamas.

Events

Junkanoo (January 1): Every Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, celebrations of Bahamian culture and history take place throughout the destination. Junkanoo, the national cultural festival and colorful tradition that speaks to the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people. The largest parade takes place on Bay Street, in Downtown Nassau, but visitors will also find festivities in Grand Bahama Island, Bimini, Eleuthera, and Abaco along with smaller parades across the 16 islands. Junkanoo, commonly referred to as “The Greatest Show on Earth” showcases this joyful tradition with colorful costumes, tirelessly rehearsed dance routines, live music and healthy competition. Junkanoo celebration brings together people from all walks of life and all are welcomed to participate. The New Year’s Day Parade will start at 2:00 am.

Bahamas Bowl (January 4, 2025): The Buffalo Bulls (8-4), representing the Mid-American Conference, and the Liberty Flames (8-3), representing Conference USA will face off at the eighth edition of The Bahamas Bowl on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 11am ET. The Bahamas Bowl is the longest-running international bowl game in college football history and fans can now get complimentary tickets to attend the game, available for pick-up at John Watling’s Distillery. The game will be televised live on ESPN for sports fans across the globe.

Korn Ferry Tour (January 12-22, 2025): The Korn Ferry Tour will begin its 2025 season with The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island. Scheduled for January 12–15, 2025, this opening event will take place at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island, a Tom Weiskopf-designed course stretching over 7,100 yards along the eastern shore. The Tour will then head to The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, which will be played for the eighth time this coming season from January 19–22, 2025.

The Golf Channel is set to televise both The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island and The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, marking the first time since 2020 both events in The Bahamas will be televised for viewers from all around the world to tune into these picturesque island kick-off events.

Looking ahead…

Romance Week (January 30 - February 3, 2025): The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in partnership with The Bahamas Bridal Association, is hosting the first-ever “Bahamas Romance Week.” This enchanting event will take place at the historic British Colonial Hotel in Nassau and offers participants a curated collection of exclusive deals, immersive experiences, and exciting giveaways, all designed to celebrate romance at every turn.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Lighthouse Point at Grand Lucayan – Bed & Breakfast Package: Enjoy classic Bahamian fare like conch fritters, benny cake and guava duff when you book the Bed and Breakfast Package at the Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama Island. Portobello’s Restaurant offers a range of bites for all pallets to enjoy, from continental breakfast to local favorites. Book by January 17, 2025, for travel valid through January 31, 2025.

Grand Isle Resort & Residences on the island of Great Exuma features a "Stay Longer This Winter" package that offers "stay 4 nights, get the 5 night free" deal. Guests can enjoy spacious villas redefined for ultimate relaxation amidst luxurious amenities and panoramic views. Breezes Bahamas – Spring Break 2025 Bahamas Beach Bash: Looking ahead, travelers can prepare for the ultimate Spring Break 2025 at the Bahamas Beach Bash. Stay at Breezes Bahamas with all-inclusive accommodations designed for college students. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks at the resort, plus optional round-trip airfare and hotel transfers. Tennis, pickleball, beach volleyball, and beach soccer allow for friendly competition, while pool parties, live music, and onsite contests round out the fun. Book by March 2, 2025 for travel valid between February 28 – March 20, 2025.

Grand Isle Resort & Residences on the island of Great Exuma features a “Stay Longer This Winter” package that offers “stay 4 nights, get the 5 night free” deal. Guests can enjoy spacious villas redefined for ultimate relaxation amidst luxurious amenities and panoramic views. Breezes Bahamas – Spring Break 2025 Bahamas Beach Bash: Looking ahead, travelers can prepare for the ultimate Spring Break 2025 at the Bahamas Beach Bash. Stay at Breezes Bahamas with all-inclusive accommodations designed for college students. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks at the resort, plus optional round-trip airfare and hotel transfers. Tennis, pickleball, beach volleyball, and beach soccer allow for friendly competition, while pool parties, live music, and onsite contests round out the fun. Book by March 2, 2025 for travel valid between February 28 – March 20, 2025.

Recent Awards and Upcoming Openings

Recent industry recognitions and prestigious awards won by The Bahamas set the tone of excellence for the destination in 2025. Highlighting innovation, impact, and leadership, these accolades further solidify The Bahamas’ position as a top-tier destination in the global tourism landscape. The Magellan Awards, celebrating excellence in travel, marketing and design recognized The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism among the best in travel industry professionals for its Brightline Activation and Fly Away Island Spots Campaign, both of which earned gold. The Viddy Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills, honor the best in video production, from corporate videos and commercials to music videos and short films. This year, the BMOT earned four platinum awards for the following campaigns: The Winds of Tradition Content Story, An Open Invitation Content Story, In True Bahamian Fashion Content Story, The King of Conch Content Story.

New Resort Development – Slated to open in late 2025, Montage Hotels & Resorts is opening their first private island development in the Abacos. Montage Cay will have 50 all-suite accommodations, over-water bungalows, and residences. The 53-acre property will also feature a full-service spa, made with sustainably sourced materials, and a fitness center.

Island Focus: The Berry Islands

A cluster of cays that totals no more than twelve square miles of landmass, the Berry Islands are a secluded paradise. Bordered by the Tongue of the Ocean, a deep underwater trench that draws in all sorts of marine life, the waters of The Berry Islands are some of the most bountiful in The Bahamas. For experienced fishermen and women, a visit to Chub Cay, known as “The Billfish Capital of The Bahamas,” is a must as it holds record-breaking catches of blue and white marlin. Adventure seekers can explore the Chub Cay Wall, home to Caribbean reef life that will captivate even the most experienced divers, or head to Hoffman’s Cay Blue Hole, where braver travelers can jump into the turquoise waters from a 20-foot cliff. Those looking for a more relaxing beach getaway can enjoy miles of secluded beaches including Shelling Beach, home to crystal clear shallows, breathtaking scenery, and all the stunning seclusion of the Bahamas Out Islands.

Looking for a place to stay? The OSPREY, opened in June 2024, rests on 3 acres of Berry Island beachfront abundant with thatchberry palms, native orchids and other indigenous flora. Guests enjoy 400 feet of direct beach access, part of a 5 mile stretch of sandy white beach on one of The Bahamas’ most beautiful shores. Bird life on this nature-filled property is especially enjoyable with ospreys, brown pelicans, herons, white crown pigeons, the magnificent frigate bird, and countless seagulls often spotted from the boat decks.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this January. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.Bahamas.com.

