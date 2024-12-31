Attorney General Bonta: Guns Do Not Belong in Schools



OAKLAND — California Attorney General Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, announced the filing of an amicus brief in support of the state of Maryland in Kipke v. Moore and Novotny v. Moore, two consolidated challenges to Maryland’s restrictions on carrying firearms in various sensitive places. The brief calls on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to affirm the constitutionality of Maryland’s Gun Safety Act of 2023 and related firearm regulations.



“The fact is, more guns in more places makes us less safe and interferes with the ability of our citizens to live their daily life in peace,” said Attorney General Bonta. “In the United States, the heartbreaking tragedy of mass shootings has become all too frequent. As the weight of this trauma grows heavier in our communities, it is imperative that we act, not retreat. We must shield the public from gun violence and honor the rights of states to enact sensible gun regulations that protect their citizens. Together, we can foster safer environments for all.”



The brief emphasizes that the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently upheld the idea that the Second Amendment does not prevent states from implementing reasonable measures to safeguard communities against gun violence. Maryland’s Gun Safety Act delineates three specific categories of locations where carrying firearms is prohibited, which are areas designated for children and vulnerable populations, government or public infrastructure sites, and special purpose venues. These categories, along with additional firearm regulations, encompass places such as museums, healthcare facilities, state parks and forests, mass transit hubs, schools and their grounds, government buildings, stadiums, racetracks, amusement parks, casinos, and establishments serving alcohol for on-site consumption.



Furthermore, individuals are barred from carrying firearms on private property unless they have the owner's consent or clear signage indicating permission, as well as within 1,000 feet of a public demonstration. The law does provide certain exemptions, including for active or retired law enforcement officers, private property owners with authorized security, and individuals transporting firearms in a vehicle, provided they possess a public-carry permit or secure the firearm in a locked container.



Attorney General Bonta joins the Attorney General of the District of Columbia, Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington in filing the amicus brief.



A copy of the brief may be viewed here.

