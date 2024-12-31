Gray Announces KTUU/KYES General Manager Retirement 

Atlanta, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced that longtime KTUU and KYES General Manager Nancy Johnson will retire on January 3, 2025.

Nancy joined KTUU, Gray’s NBC affiliate in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1981. While at KTUU, she served in a variety of leadership roles including Director of Marketing, Programming Director, and General Sales Manager. During her tenure as General Manager, she facilitated the expansion of local news to more than 22 hours of content each week, encouraged the development and production of original programming, and crafted one of the most influential media organizations in Alaska.

Under her stewardship, Alaska’s News Source and its journalists won numerous industry accolades including the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow awards, Alaska Broadcaster’s Association (ABA) Goldies, and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Emmy Awards. In 2021, the Northwest Chapter of NATAS recognized Nancy with one of its most prestigious career honors, induction into the Silver Circle. In November of that year, she accepted the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce’s Gold Pan Award for Business Excellence on behalf of KTUU and KYES.



“Over four decades, Nancy helped build a powerful news brand, mentored countless young professionals, and made a true impact in the Anchorage community,” said Gray’s Chief Operating Officer, Sandy Breland. “We are grateful for Nancy’s years of service and wish her the very best on her retirement.”



Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

