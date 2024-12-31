Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Caps Off a Remarkable Year with Key December Transactions

New York, NY, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a full-service investment banking firm, is proud to announce a series of notable transactions completed in December 2024, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for fast-growing companies across diverse industries.

Spartan Capital facilitated a private placement valued at approximately $17 million for Burkhan World Investments. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and Abu Dhabi, Burkhan blends strategic foresight with societal impact across sectors including telecom, energy, technology, and food security. Under the leadership of founder Shahal Khan, Burkhan continues to advance equity-based economic systems and sustainability-focused initiatives.

The firm also assisted Blaize in completing a $13 million private placement. Blaize specializes in AI processing solutions for high-performance computing across data centers, delivering cutting-edge technology that supports real-time insights and efficiency.

In addition, Spartan Capital served as the sole placement agent for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO), facilitating a $1.72 million private placement. This transaction supports Lipella’s mission to advance its clinical pipeline and address significant unmet medical needs under the leadership of CEO Dr. Jonathan Kaufman.

Earlier in December, Spartan Capital also served as the sole placement agent for 1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH) in their $11.424 million private placement. This funding will support 1847 Holdings’ acquisition of a Las Vegas-based millwork, cabinetry, and door manufacturer, marking a transformative step in their growth strategy.

These transactions cap off a year of significant achievements for Spartan Capital, which successfully closed numerous deals across various industries, solidifying its standing in the capital markets. CEO John Lowry expressed gratitude to the firm’s clients and partners for their collaboration and acknowledged the NYSE and Nasdaq for providing platforms that enable exceptional value delivery.

As Spartan Capital looks ahead to 2025, the firm remains committed to delivering innovative, client-focused investment banking solutions while building on the momentum of a successful 2024. As Spartan Capital closes the chapter on 2024 and looks ahead, the firm is excited about the opportunities and growth awaiting in 2025.

