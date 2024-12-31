DT Midstream Announces Closing of Midwest Pipeline Acquisition

DETROIT, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) today announced that it has successfully closed on the acquisition of a portfolio of three FERC-regulated natural gas transmission pipelines from ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE), effective as of 11:59 p.m. CT on Dec. 31, 2024, for a total cash consideration of $1.2 billion.

“The bolt-on acquisition of these premier pipelines is fully aligned with our pure play natural gas strategy,” said David Slater, DT Midstream President and CEO. “This acquisition also increases the revenue contribution from our pipeline segment, supported by take-or-pay contracts with strong credit quality utility customers.”

“We are happy to have on board the team members that support these assets, both in field operations and in DT Midstream’s new Tulsa office,” added Slater.

DT Midstream has acquired 100% operating ownership in Guardian Pipeline, Midwestern Gas Transmission and Viking Gas Transmission. The acquired pipelines have a total capacity of more than 3.7 Bcf/d with approximately 1,300 miles across seven states in the attractive Midwest market region.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a goal of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030.

