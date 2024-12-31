Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Western will host its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 analyst conference call on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Steven Hofer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Glen Nontell, Chief Financial Officer and Bruce Alexander, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Manufacturing, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114

From Toronto: 416-340-2217

Passcode: 7077288#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053

From Toronto: 905-694-9451

Passcode: 8349826#

The instant replay will be available until March 14, 2025 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 885 million board feet from six sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Nontell

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500

