Governor Ivey Calls Special Election for Alabama Senate District Five

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama Senate District Five. This seat was previously held by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, who is newly appointed as Governor Ivey’s Senior Advisor to Workforce Transformation.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, March 11, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, April 8, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

“Senator Reed has been an outstanding partner as president pro tem of the Senate and will continue to be an integral leader in the state of Alabama, but he has left big shoes to fill in the state legislature,” said Governor Ivey. “Greg has effectively represented his district and I encourage the folks in Senate District Five to get out and vote during this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Senate District Five includes portions of Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Tuscaloosa and Walker Counties.

The proclamation and writ of election are attached.

###