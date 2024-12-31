Be Prepared for the Unexpected—Buy Your 2025 Hike Safe Card

CONTACT:

December 31, 2024

Concord, NH – Hikers, snowshoers, cross-country and backcountry skiers, climbers, and all other outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2025. Card sales help ensure that New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are ready to come to your aid if the unexpected happens.

The 2025 Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are valid from January 1–December 31, 2025. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents, and the card exempts holders from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs if their actions are considered neither negligent nor reckless.

Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Because of the Granite State’s extreme weather and rugged terrain, the Hike Safe card has become popular among outdoor enthusiasts, and revenues raised through their sale go to the Department’s Search and Rescue Fund to help defray the cost of training and equipment.

Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.

“Whatever outdoor activity you enjoy—hiking, ice climbing, paddling, Nordic skiing, or just enjoying the nature trails in your town—the Hike Safe card is your back-up plan for the great outdoors,” said Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan. “Buying a card is also a great way to help support Fish and Game’s search and rescue activities.”

Fish and Game strongly recommends that hikers carry with them the top 10 essentials to be ready for changeable weather conditions and unanticipated emergencies, especially during winter outings:

Map

Compass

Warm Clothing: Sweater or Pile Jacket Long Pants (Wool or Synthetic) Hat (Wool)

Extra Food and Water

Flashlight or Headlamp

Matches/Firestarters

First Aid Kit/Repair Kit

Whistle

Rain/Wind Jacket and Pants

Pocket Knife

Learn more about safe hiking by visiting www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/hiking-safety.html.

While hiking map apps are convenient, they can contain mapping errors and are unreliable in remote areas with limited wireless service. Always plan your journey in advance and include an essential paper map and compass in your pack along with a handheld GPS.

It’s your responsibility to hike safe. Be sure to follow the hiker responsibility code by being knowledgeable about where you are going and what the local weather and terrain conditions will be, leaving your plans with someone, staying together, turning back in inclement weather or if you are running out of daylight, and planning for emergencies. Visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.