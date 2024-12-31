PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release

December 31, 2024 Budget approval ensures push for rural electrification --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said the approval of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for next year ensures significant progress in the government's rural electrification program. "We hope that the budget allocation for the National Electrification Administration for 2025 would help push the rural electrification program to its completion in the next couple of years," Gatchalian said in reaction to the signing by the President of the 2025 GAA which authorizes an expenditure program of P6.352 trillion. Under the approved budget, NEA has been allotted a government subsidy of P1.87 billion to provide electricity for approximately 22,000 households through the implementation of its strategic rural electrification. NEA had earlier claimed that inadequate government subsidy has been the biggest challenge to the attainment of 100% rural electrification. According to Gatchalian, an estimated 4.214 million households throughout the country were still without electricity as of June 2023. The government's target is to reach total electrification in the country by 2028. While the five-year plan to achieve 100% electrification by 2028 has been progressing, the government needs to ensure that such a target will be achieved through budgetary support, the senator emphasized. According to him, economic development, particularly in rural areas, would be difficult to achieve without electricity as it is a major factor in attracting investments and in the operations even of micro and small business enterprises. "Ang kuryente ay isang pangunahing pangangailangan para sa iba't ibang negosyo na kailangan natin sa mga malalayong lugar para makapagbigay ng trabaho at para sa tuloy-tuloy na pag-unlad ng ekonomiya, he said. As of 2023, electrification in the country stood at 89%, rising to 91% this year. Based on the five-year electrification plan, the government aims to increase coverage to 94% by 2025, 97% by 2026 and achieve 100% by 2027. As of August 2024, NEA was able to energize 1,153 sitios through government subsidy provided the previous year. 2025 national budget tinitiyak ang pagpapailaw sa mga kanayunan -Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na tiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng rural electrification program ng gobyerno o pagpapailaw sa mga kanayunan kasunod ng kalalagda pa lamang na national budget para sa 2025. "Umaasa tayo na ang paglalaan ng pondo para sa National Electrification Administration o NEA para sa 2025 ay makakatulong bilang bahagi ng pagkumpleto sa rural electrification program ng gobyerno," sabi ni Gatchalian bilang reaksyon sa paglagda ng Pangulo ng 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) na nagpapahintulot ng spending program ng gobyerno na P6.352 trilyon. Sa ilalim ng inaprubahang national budget, ang NEA ay magkakaroon ng subsidiya mula sa gobyerno na P1.87 bilyon para magbigay ng kuryente sa may 22,000 kabahayan sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatupad ng strategic rural electrification nito. Nauna nang sinabi ng NEA na ang hindi sapat na subsidiya na nanggagaling sa gobyerno ang pinakamalaking hamon sa pagkamit ng 100% rural electrification sa bansa. Ayon kay Gatchalian, tinatayang 4.214 milyong kabahayan sa buong bansa ang wala pa ring kuryente noong Hunyo 2023. Target ng gobyerno na maabot ang kabuuang electrification sa bansa pagsapit ng 2028. Habang umuusad ang limang taong plano para makamit ang 100% electrification sa 2028, kailangang tiyakin ng gobyerno na makakamit ang naturang target sa pamamagitan ng budgetary support, diin ng senador. Ayon sa kanya, ang pag-unlad ng ekonomiya, partikular na sa mga probinsiya, ay mahirap makamit kung walang kuryente dahil ito ay isang pangunahing dahilan para makaakit ng mga mamumuhunan at pati na operasyon ng mga micro at small business enterprises. "Ang kuryente ay isang pangunahing pangangailangan ng mga negosyo na kailangan natin sa mga malalayong lugar para makapagbigay ng trabaho at para sa tuloy-tuloy na pag-unlad ng ekonomiya, aniya. Noong 2023, ang electrification sa bansa ay nasa 89%, na tumaas sa 91% ngayong taon. Batay sa limang taong plano sa elektripikasyon, layon ng gobyerno na pataasin ang coverage sa 94% sa 2025, 97% sa 2026 at makamit ang 100% sa 2027. Noong Agosto 2024, nagawang tapusin ng NEA ang pagbibigay ng kuryente sa 1,153 na mga sitio sa pamamagitan ng subsidiya ng gobyerno.

