Human Settlements concludes successful government intervention in Western Cape fire disaster affected informal settlements

Ministry of Human Settlements concludes a successful government intervention in the Western Cape fire disaster affected informal settlements

Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala, joined by the Deputy Minister in Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli and the Western Cape Provincial Government, the City of Cape Town and relevant stakeholders, concluded a successful government intervention programme in ensuring that the families of the Siyahlala, Zulwini and Ekuphumuleni in the Du Noon informal settlement, City of Cape Town who were displaced by the recent fire disasters on 18 December 2024 and Christmas Eve received the necessary government interventions to assist them to rebuild their homes and reunite with their families before the new years.

In line with the National Department of Human Settlement’s Emergency Housing Guidelines, Minister Simelane deployed teams to the various informal settlements affected by the fires to do beneficiary verifications and provide detailed reports of affected households before sending in the materials for people to rebuild their structures.

Today, the teams working under the leadership of the Ministry of Human Settlements and the MMC responsible for Human Settlements in the City of Cape Town, and Emergency Housing Officials handed over more than 290 fire kits to affected households, with Du Noon receiving about 188 in the three different settlements, 59 by Wag 'n Bitjie informal settlement in Nomzamo, Strand, 44 in Kosovo and tomorrow morning the team will be in Masiphumelele to handover to the 87 households affected by the fire disasters recently.

Minister Simelane and Deputy Minister Mahambehlala have made a clarion call to communities to work together with government in ensuring that fire disasters are prevented and mitigated before they occur.

The team (Emergency Housing Officials), working together with the City of Cape Town, is currently concluding an assessment of over 500 reported shacks to have being affected by the recent fires in Langa township, a similar government intervention led by the Department of Human Settlements and its Stakeholders to assist the displaced communities will also take place in these affected areas.

“I want to urge our communities to work together with all spheres of government in line with the spirit of the District Development Model, and in its efforts of finding a suitable and habitable human settlements away from municipal servitudes, flood-prone and areas susceptible to fire disasters”, remarked Minister Simelane.

