Bybit P2P Enhances Trading Flexibility and Empowers Merchants with Open API

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its enhanced P2P services with full API support for certified merchants. This new open API integration empowers advertisers and merchants to streamline their operations, automate key processes, and scale up transaction volume.

Going Pro in P2P Trading

With the new addition, eligible Bybit P2P merchants now have the capability to interact more directly with the platform via the API. The new API integration supports critical and high-frequency P2P operations, including:

Managing Advertisements : Merchants can now more easily manage advertisements, access ad lists, view ad details, and edit listings directly through the API, significantly reducing manual effort and enabling rapid responses to shifting market conditions.

: Merchants can now more easily manage advertisements, access ad lists, view ad details, and edit listings directly through the API, significantly reducing manual effort and enabling rapid responses to shifting market conditions. Payment and Token Deposit Operations: The API also facilitates smooth P2P transactions, enabling users to view account information, place orders, confirm payments, and release assets at the API level. This allows merchants to streamline large groups of transactions efficiently and securely.

With Bybit P2P’s open API, merchants have the option to centralize their trading operations at the user end and strategize at their convenience. The tool stands to take P2P trading on Bybit to the next level, simplifying frequent and time-sensitive tasks and automating time-consuming manual processes.

Secure Access and Integration Integrity

Currently, access to the Bybit P2P API is reserved for advertisers at the VA level or above. To use the P2P API, users must meet two technical requirements to ensure security and proper integration. First, users must enable API permissions and create an API key, confirming the correct way to interact with the API for secure communication. Second, the user must access the API documentation and make authorized calls accordingly.

Bybit invests in platform improvements to support open, efficient operations that make sense for traders, saving them resources and time. Continuing its tradition of seeking innovative, user-centric solutions, the new feature enables deeper integration and a better user experience. By expanding API access, Bybit P2P empowers merchants and advertisers to remain agile and competitive in the dynamic P2P marketplace.

For further information, eligible developers and merchants can refer to the API Documentation for more instructions on implementation.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

