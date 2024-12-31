Himax Partners with Ganzin to Launch Best-in-Class Eye-Tracking Solution at CES 2025

Revolutionizing Wearable Technology with Ultralow Power, AI-Powered, Miniature, Streamlined Eye-Tracking for XR Devices and Smart Glasses

TAINAN, Taiwan and NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced that the Company, in collaboration with Ganzin Technology Inc. (“Ganzin”), a global leader in eye tracking technology, will showcase the industry-leading eye-tracking solution, Aurora IIS, at CES 2025. The Aurora IIS seamlessly integrates Himax’s WiseEye™ ultralow power AI processor, WiseEye2, and Ganzin’s renowned proprietary eye-tracking AI algorithm. This combination revolutionizes eye-tracking technology with enhanced real-time gaze tracking precision, reduced power consumption, and an industry-leading miniature configuration with minimal component integration, ideally suited for AR/AI glasses and VR headsets.

The newly introduced Aurora IIS eye-tracking solution combines Himax and Ganzin’s expertise to deliver unparalleled gaze-based control for eyewear applications. Featuring Himax’s ultralow power WiseEye2 AI processor, the solution delivers significant advancements in performance and energy efficiency by elevating its capabilities to provide detailed insights into users' gaze direction, pupil size, and eye blinking, with a 30Hz gaze sampling rate and sub-1-degree accuracy in the center field of view (FOV). This enables the identification of behavioral intentions, opening up practical applications in decision-making and revolutionizing how users interact with wearable technology, making it as integral to devices as a mouse is to a computer or touch is to a mobile phone. Additionally, integrating WiseEye2 into the Aurora IIS offloads eye-tracking tasks from the main processor, helping to reduce system power consumption and extend battery life. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and energy efficiency, the Aurora IIS eye-tracking solution enables intuitive, user-friendly interactions, allowing the device to detect and respond to the user's eye movement.

At CES, Himax and Ganzin will present AR reference design glasses featuring the Aurora IIS eye-tracking solution, which is configured with minimal components, including two miniature eye sensors and ultra-small IR-LEDs. This configuration enables a compact design for easy integration and broad compatibility with smart wearables. The glasses feature a 400mAh lithium battery and provide a user-friendly human-machine interface with advanced voice control capabilities. The combination of a compact design, long battery life, and advanced voice control makes the Aurora IIS a promising eye-tracking solution for the future of augmented reality, catering to a wide range of smart wearables and applications.

Himax and Ganzin invite all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.) Venetian Tower Suite 34-208 to experience our groundbreaking eye-tracking and mixed reality experience.

About Ganzin Technology Inc.

Ganzin is a global leader in eye-tracking technology, delivering advanced, compact, and energy-efficient solutions for next-generation wearable and immersive devices. The company’s vision is to make human-machine interaction more intuitive and accessible to everyone, enabling smarter and more responsive user experiences for consumers.

https://ganzin.com/

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

http://www.himax.com.tw



