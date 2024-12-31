AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 31.12.2024 without calling a meeting

The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 10.12.2024 to 31.12.2024. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.

Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of 01.07.2023 – 30.06.2024 annual report

To approve the 01.07.2023 – 30.06.2024 annual report of AS PRFoods.

Voting results:

Votes Number of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 24,446,715 63.2% Against (did not vote) 14,236,145 36.8% Impartial 0 0% Total 38,682,860 100%





Covering the loss



The loss in the period 01.07.2023 – 30.06.2024 was EUR 4,673,000. To cover the loss from the profits of future periods.

Voting results:

Votes Number of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 24,446,715 63.2% Against (did not vote) 14,236,145 36.8% Impartial 0 0% Total 38,682,860 100%

The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association.

