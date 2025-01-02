Submit Release
Dr. Rao’s Hospital Pioneers Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment

Our mission is to provide world-class care in Guntur, India. With the latest technology and a patient-first approach, we aim to make groundbreaking neurosurgery accessible to everyone.”
— DR. Mohana Rao Patibandla
GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rao’s Hospital Pioneers Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment
Guntur, India – Dr. Rao’s Hospital is at the forefront of advanced brain and spine care. It is committed to enhancing brain tumor treatment through innovative neurosurgical techniques and state-of-the-art technology. Led by Dr. Rao, an esteemed neurosurgeon, the hospital has established itself as a center of excellence in neurosurgery.

Dr. Rao’s specialized training in neuro-oncology and radiosurgery at the University of Virginia has positioned him as a leader in the field. His dedication to precision and compassionate care has earned him international recognition.

Advancements in Brain Tumor Surgery
Brain tumors require specialized expertise and advanced technology. Dr. Rao’s Hospital integrates cutting-edge tools and a multidisciplinary approach to achieve superior patient outcomes. The hospital’s strategy includes advanced imaging technologies, minimally invasive techniques, and comprehensive neuromonitoring to ensure precision and safety.

Dr. Rao emphasized, “Our mission is to provide neurosurgical care that improves the quality of life for patients. With the latest technology and a patient-focused approach, we are making significant strides in treatment.”

Innovative Technologies
The hospital employs a variety of advanced technologies, including:

Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) and Neuronavigation: Facilitates accurate 3D brain mapping, aiding surgeons in tumor removal while preserving critical brain functions.

BrainPath Technology: Allows minimally invasive access to deep-seated tumors, minimizing complications and reducing recovery time.

Leica Provido Microscope: Enhances surgical precision with improved visualization.

4K Endoscopy: Enhances surgical precision with improved visualization.

Hybrid Operation theater with intraoperative CT scan

Sonostar CUSA: Ensures safe tumor removal and protects healthy brain tissue.

Comprehensive Neuromonitoring: Safeguards vital neurological functions during surgery.

Global Recognition
Dr. Rao’s Hospital has become a trusted brain tumor and spine care center. Patients worldwide seek treatment in Guntur, India, drawn by the hospital’s expertise and advanced treatment options. The hospital’s comprehensive approach ensures high-quality care and support throughout treatment.

The hospital also excels in minimally invasive spine surgery, addressing conditions such as herniated discs, spinal tumors, and degenerative diseases.

About Dr. Rao’s Hospital
Dr. Rao’s Hospital is a leading institution specializing in brain and spine care. With advanced technology, a skilled multidisciplinary team, and the expertise of Dr. Rao, the hospital is dedicated to achieving transformative outcomes for patients.

Contact Information:
Dr. Rao’s Hospital Location: Guntur, India Phone: +91 90100 56444 Website: www.drraoshospitals.com

Media Contact:
Email: info@drraoshospitals.com Phone: +91 90100 56444

Mohana Rao Patibandla
Patibandla Naryana Swamy Neurosciences LLP
+91 80084 39393
info@drraoshospitals.com
Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism

