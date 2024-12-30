Submit Release
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $3.4 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $3.4 million, or $73.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $91.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2024 was $969.27, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $776.61 at September 30, 2023.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.7 million from $8.0 million a year ago to $13.7 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.8 million from $4.2 million to $5.0 million and gross written premiums increased $59.7 million, moving from $172.9 million to $232.6 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased slightly from 57.3% to 57.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, operating expenses decreased $0.3 million from $2.8 million to $2.5 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
       
       
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
       
Investments:      
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 146,468     $ 132,600  
Cash and cash equivalents   44,302       56,854  
Restricted cash   1,710       964  
Accrued investment income   1,069       972  
Premiums receivable   212,160       174,350  
Deferred insurance premiums   269,190       219,828  
Reinsurance balances receivable, net   378,075       348,930  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   10,505       9,152  
Intangible assets   4,800       4,800  
Goodwill   33,050       33,050  
Other assets   4,562       3,720  
Total Assets
 $ 1,105,891     $ 985,220  
       
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss expense reserve $ 370,086     $ 332,573  
Deferred commission income   7,567       6,878  
Unearned premiums   283,249       230,123  
Ceded premium payable   222,247       183,969  
Payable to general agents   268       10,885  
Funds withheld   128,210       136,471  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   25,139       25,725  
Notes payable   20,771       20,771  
Non-owned interest in VIE   300       300  
Interest payable   578       578  
Deferred tax liability   1,941       648  
Total Liabilities
   1,060,356       948,921  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Common shares   4,698       4,698  
Additional paid-in capital   189,179       189,179  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (2,505 )     (3,454 )
Retained deficit   (145,837 )     (154,124 )
Total Shareholders' Equity
   45,535       36,299  
       
       
Total Liabilities and Equity
 $ 1,105,891     $ 985,220  
       
       
See Notes to September 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
       


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
               
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
Revenues              
               
Net premiums earned $ 13,716     $ 7,987     $ 37,266     $ 20,104  
Fee income   5,023       4,191       16,093       11,847  
               
Net investment income   421       215       918       555  
Net realized gains on investments   42       2,425       47       2,862  
Other income   22       25       59       64  
               
               
Total revenues   19,224       14,843       54,383       35,432  
               
Expenses              
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   7,877       4,574       22,207       12,416  
Acquisition expenses   4,030       2,628       11,182       6,379  
Operating expenses   2,462       2,775       8,680       8,351  
Interest expense   578       586       1,734       1,653  
               
Total expenses   14,947       10,563       43,803       28,799  
               
               
Pre-tax net profit $ 4,277     $ 4,280     $ 10,580     $ 6,633  
Income tax (expense)   (828 )     -       (2,293 )     -  
               
Net profit available to common shareholders   3,449       4,280       8,287       6,633  
               
               
Net profit per common share:              
Basic $ 73.42     $ 91.11     $ 176.39     $ 141.19  
Diluted   73.42       91.11       176.39       141.19  
               
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
Diluted   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
               
See Notes to September 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
               

