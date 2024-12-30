Museum Statement on the Passing of President Jimmy Carter

Memphis, Tennessee, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum joins the world in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter. A giant among leaders and a true example of the highest ideals of public service, President Carter’s legacy will forever be etched in history. As a recipient of the Museum's 1994 Freedom Award and the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, his life's work reflected unwavering dedication to peace, justice, and human dignity.

President Carter was a man of humble service, one who understood his life’s purpose and was fortunate to live long enough to carry it out. His leadership, both in the White House and beyond, was marked by compassion, wisdom, and an unshakeable commitment to humanity. Whether mediating international conflicts or advocating for affordable housing, he always placed the needs of the marginalized at the forefront of his actions.

In a time when strong-handed responses were often expected, Carter chose a path of reconciliation and understanding, never wavering from his core belief in the power of kindness, humility, and faith. He worked tirelessly to build bridges between divided communities and was a steadfast advocate for those who often lacked a voice in the halls of power.

President Carter’s legacy is not just one of words but of deeds — a lifetime of actions that continue to inspire all those who strive for a world of peace, justice, and opportunity for all. Even in the face of adversity, he showed us the true meaning of leadership by embracing the inherent worth of every person and encouraging the belief that redemption and hope are possible for all.

The National Civil Rights Museum is deeply grateful for the lessons President Carter imparted through his actions, and we mourn his passing with both sorrow and deep appreciation. His life and work serve as a shining beacon of hope, reminding us that the struggle for a more just world is a call we must continue to answer.

The world is a better place because of President Jimmy Carter, and for that, we will be forever grateful.

