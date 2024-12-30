New York, NY, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the highly anticipated artificial intelligence blockchain project Eonday Coin (EYC) officially launched on the world’s top cryptocurrency trading platform, Taireqawe Exchange. This partnership not only marks an important milestone in Eonday Coin's global market strategy but also highlights Taireqawe Exchange's strong position as an industry leader. This collaboration will provide investors with new opportunities to participate in cutting-edge AI and blockchain integration projects and further promote the development of the global smart ecosystem.

Taireqawe Exchange: A Global Leader in Cryptocurrency Trading

With its outstanding technological capabilities and professional market services, Taireqawe Exchange has become one of the top ten cryptocurrency exchanges globally. The platform currently boasts a daily trading volume exceeding $15 billion, serving users across more than 100 countries and regions, providing efficient and secure digital asset trading services to investors worldwide.





Core Advantages of Taireqawe Exchange

1.Diverse Trading Services

Taireqawe supports various investment models, including spot trading, contract trading, and staking mining, catering to the needs of different investors and providing flexible asset management solutions.

2.Cutting-Edge Security Technology

- Utilizes cold wallet storage, multi-signature, and dynamic defense mechanisms to comprehensively protect user assets.

- A real-time risk control system monitors the trading environment around the clock, quickly responding to potential risks.

3.Global Market Strategy

Taireqawe Exchange offers multilingual services and localized operations, providing professional support for users in markets such as Asia, North America, and Europe, while fostering a diverse community ecosystem.

4.Innovative User Experience

- Its high-performance matching engine supports millions of transactions per second, ensuring efficient trading execution.

- Provides an intuitive user interface and a wealth of trading tools, making it easy for both novices and professional investors to operate.

With its robust infrastructure and innovative services, Taireqawe Exchange not only maintains its leading position in the industry but also becomes the preferred partner for many top blockchain projects.





Eonday Coin: A Deep Integration of AI and Blockchain Technology

Eonday Coin (EYC) represents the perfect fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, aiming to solve core pain points in the AI industry through decentralized technology, providing global users with efficient, secure, and transparent smart services.

Core Highlights of Eonday Coin

1.Decentralized Data Sharing Platform

Utilizing the distributed characteristics of blockchain, Eonday Coin breaks down data silos in the traditional AI industry, achieving secure data sharing and privacy protection.

2.Distributed Computing Network

Integrates idle computing resources worldwide to provide cost-effective computational services for AI model training, reducing AI development costs and enhancing efficiency.

3.Smart Contract-Driven AI Model Trading

Supports decentralized AI model development and trading, allowing developers to sell or share models directly through smart contracts while protecting intellectual property.

4.Innovative Token Economic Model

Attracts data providers, developers, and computing contributors to participate in ecosystem building through a token incentive mechanism, forming an open, win-win smart ecosystem.

5.Multi-Scenario Application Deployment

Eonday Coin is widely applied in healthcare, finance, education, and manufacturing, providing customized AI solutions for various industries and promoting technology inclusivity.

Taireqawe Exchange and Eonday Coin: A Strong Partnership for the Future

The CEO of Taireqawe Exchange stated, "Eonday Coin is an innovative blockchain project with practical application value and remarkable technological strength and market potential. We are honored to collaborate with Eonday Coin to provide global promotional support while offering our users more high-quality investment options."

The founder of Eonday Coin also expressed confidence in the partnership: "As a benchmark in the industry, Taireqawe Exchange's strong market influence and technical support will greatly assist Eonday Coin's global strategy. We look forward to this collaboration driving the widespread application of AI and blockchain technology, creating greater value for users and investors."

