Intesa Sanpaolo is the Eurozone’s most valuable bank

MILAN, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo is the eurozone’s top bank by market capitalization, reaching €69 billion at the end of 2024.

On the last trading day of the year on the Milan Stock Exchange, Intesa Sanpaolo decisively outpaced BNP Paribas, at €66 billion, and Santander, at €67 billion.

Furthermore, Intesa Sanpaolo’s price-to-book ratio is higher than that of major global groups such as HSBC and UBS, further reinforcing its leadership position.



Looking ahead to 2025: With net income guidance for 2025 revised upward to €9 billion, Intesa Sanpaolo is gearing up for a pivotal year under the leadership of Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro and CEO Carlo Messina.



The year 2025 marks the conclusion of the four-year business plan launched in 2022, and in the Spring, shareholders will elect a new Board of Directors.



A look back over the past 10 years:



* Intesa Sanpaolo’s total shareholder return grew +213% over the past 10 years, leading the eurozone in terms of the growth in share value plus dividend distributions.

* Over the same period, Intesa Sanpaolo’s share price rose 115%, with its market capitalization increasing by €40 billion since January 2014.

* Dividends distributed over the past 10 years reached €31 billion, with a cumulative cash dividend yield of 98%.



Note: The year-end market capitalization is based on Intesa Sanpaolo‘s closing share price of €3.86 on December 30, 2024, the last trading day on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Contact: international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18d208ac-27ac-4559-b93c-b6de6600074b





