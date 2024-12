Modified District Government Services for New Year’s Day

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, January 1, District Government will observe the New Year’s Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Wednesday, January 1.

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter (1355 New York Avenue NE)

801 East Men's Shelter (2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE)

Adams Place Men’s Shelter (2210 Adams Place NE)

Emery Men’s Shelter (1725 Lincoln Road NE)

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter (810 5th Street NW)

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter (1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE)

Living Life Alternatives LGBTQ+ Shelter (400 50th Street SE)



The following overflow and hypothermia shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness will remain open all day on Wednesday, January 1.



Men:

801 East Day Center (2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE)

Emery Overflow (1725 Lincoln Road NE)

Federal City 1 North (425 2nd Street NW)

Salvation Army (3335 Sherman Avenue NW)

Women:

Eve’s Place Overflow (2210B Adams Place NE)

Hypothermia Swing Space (1009 11th Street NW)

CCNV 2 South (425 2nd Street NW)

KBEC Family Life Center (4100 South Capitol Street SE)



Individuals and families seeking accessible transportation to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Avenue NW, provides walk-in services to individuals experiencing homelessness with no appointment required. The Center will be open on Wednesday, January 1 from 8 am to 5 pm. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Wednesday, January 1.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol/drug use concerns, or just need to talk as well as those who are concerned about family members/friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained, caring crisis counselor for free, confidential support. Residents in emotional or mental distress or concerned about family members or friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained crisis counselor for free, confidential support. The following services also are open on Wednesday, January 1:

The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a 24/7 safe place for people experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need and is open to individuals 18 years and older at no-cost, and with no insurance necessary.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services and extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older by calling (202) 673-9319.

The Community Response Team (CRT) provides 24/7 support to adults who are experiencing emotional, psychiatric or substance use vulnerabilities, including on-the-spot assessment and referral to behavioral health care. The response team is available by calling (202) 673-6495.



The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. DPR will host Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 11th Annual FITDC Fresh Start 5k at Anacostia Park, details and register at fitdc.com.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash, recycling and food waste collection on Wednesday, January 1. Trash, recycling, and food waste collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash, recycling and food waste collections on Wednesday, January 1 will be serviced on Thursday, January 2. Leaf collection will operate on schedule.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.



The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Wednesday, January 1. All services will resume on Thursday, January 2 for bulk trash and recycling.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Thursday, January 2 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Wednesday, January 1 on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) will not allow construction on Wednesday, January 1 in observance of New Year’s Day without an issued after-hours permit. Construction activity that proceeds on the holiday without this required permit will result in a Stop Work Order. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. To learn more about the authorized construction hours and how to apply for an after hours permit, please view the following link After Hours Permit. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:



All parking enforcement will be suspended on Wednesday, January 1, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Thursday, January 2.



DC Streetcar will operate extended hours on Wednesday, January 1 from 6 am to 2 am Riders can visit dcstreetcar.com for the latest updates on routes and schedules.



All DC Circulator services are terminated as of December 31, 2024. To find alternative route information, please visit dccirculator.com/service-termination/.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed from Monday, December 23 through Wednesday, January 1 and will reopen on Thursday, January 2.



DC Public Library (DCPL) All DC Public Library locations will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 and resume normal hours on Thursday, January 2. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Wednesday, January 1. DPR facilities will resume normal hours on Thursday, January 2.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Wednesday, January 1 with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 and reopen on Thursday, January 2. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.dc.gov or download the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Wednesday, January 1. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Centers for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.



The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 3045 15th Street NW, will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.



The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2210 Adams Place NE, will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.



The 801 E Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, will be closed on Wednesday, January 1.



