J.D. Silva & Associates Celebrates Milestone Year of Growth and Community Impact in 2024

Johnathan D. Silva, Founding Partner, J.D. Silva & Associates J.D. Silva & Associates’ new McAllen office officially opened in November to serve Rio Grande Valley residents. Rendering that mirrors the design for the new 42,400 sq ft JDS Lawplex coming in 2025.

At J.D. Silva & Associates, we are driven by a dual mission: to fight for justice for injury victims and to strengthen the communities we serve” — Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC , a distinguished veteran-owned personal injury law firm headquartered in Pearland, Texas, is ending 2024 with an exceptional year of growth, expansion, and significant milestones that exemplify its commitment to serving clients and giving back to the community.In 2024, the firm extended its reach to South Texas with the opening of a new office in McAllen, Texas, while continuing to enhance its presence in Pearland with the ongoing development of a groundbreaking legal hub.The new McAllen office, officially opened in November, is a testament to the firm’s mission of providing accessible, client-focused legal services across Texas. The 2,912-square-foot facility, located at 805 Dallas Avenue, serves as a beacon for residents in the Rio Grande Valley, offering unparalleled access to a team of multilingual attorneys who prioritize trust, understanding, and results-driven representation.Spanish-speaking attorneys Johnathan D. Silva and Armando J. Córdova also provide invaluable support and representation for clients facing language barriers, ensuring every client receives personalized, effective advocacy.The McAllen office represents the second major expansion for J.D. Silva & Associates in 2024, aligning with the firm’s strategic growth initiatives. In Pearland, the firm is currently constructing the J.D. Silva & Associates Lawplex, a state-of-the-art 42,400-square-foot legal hub located on South Freeway. Designed by Houston-based Z-Co Development Corporation, the three-story glass structure promises to redefine legal spaces with a luxurious, contemporary office design and innovative solutions for the modern legal industry. Anticipated for completion in spring 2025, the Lawplex underscores the firm’s dedication to excellence and its vision for the future of legal practice.Additionally, J.D. Silva & Associates named Armando Córdova as Managing Attorney of the Pearland office this year. Córdova, who joined the firm in 2022, specializes in personal injury litigation and criminal defense, serving clients across Brazoria, Harris, Galveston, and Fort Bend counties. Fluent in English and Spanish, his expertise reflects the firm’s commitment to serving the diverse communities of Texas with integrity and compassion.Founded in 2018 by U.S. Navy veteran Johnathan Silva, J.D. Silva & Associates has built a reputation as a trusted advocate for individuals and families affected by personal injury. The firm handles a wide range of cases, including car accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and more, serving clients across Pearland, Houston, and the Rio Grande Valley. Beyond its legal achievements, the firm remains deeply committed to community enrichment.In 2024 alone, J.D. Silva & Associates made a significant impact through initiatives such as last month’s Thanksgiving Coat Giveaway, where 500 brand-new winter coats were distributed to those in need, and the 2nd Annual Give Back Festival & Concert, a two-day event featuring live music, carnival rides, and entertainment, all free of charge for families and individuals in the community. The firm also supported educators with back-to-school “survival kits” and free lunches for teachers this fall, as well as a $5,000 technology and classroom supply grant awarded to a Houston teacher in need, helping alleviate the resource shortages faced by educators.“At J.D. Silva & Associates, we are driven by a dual mission: to fight for justice for injury victims and to strengthen the communities we serve,” said Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of J.D. Silva & Associates. “Our expansion to McAllen and the development of the Lawplex reflect our commitment to meeting the growing needs of our clients while making a meaningful impact in the communities they live in.”J.D. Silva & Associates continues to set a powerful example for minority and veteran-owned businesses, combining exceptional legal representation with community-focused initiatives. As the firm looks ahead to 2025, its dedication to serving Texas communities remains steadfast, ensuring justice and support for those who need it most, through its legal services and charitable initiatives.For more information, please visit https://jdsilvalaw.com For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

