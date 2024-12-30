2025-'27 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet has a new look, and here are helpful hints on how to use it

Here’s to a happy 2025, and surely the top of your New Year’s resolutions is reading the new 2025-27 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules.

No? Oh well, hopefully you will read the new fishing regulations booklet at some point during the year, and you may notice they look different.

But before we get into that, if you’re already familiar with fishing in Idaho and just want to know what changed, check out the “cheat sheet” on Page 7 that summarizes all the seasons and rules changes.

If you go deeper, you may notice Fish and Game reorganized the information in the new booklet to make it more user friendly. It starts with a pared-down version of what you need to know to go fishing. Basic license requirements are followed by the statewide rules, then by general seasons and bag limits for each region. Each region also includes a full list of special rules waters that you should be aware of because they differ from the regions’ general seasons and bag limits.

You may also notice a consistent layout that features a regional map, general seasons and general bag limits for each region, and the list of waters that have special rules within that region.

For salmon and steelhead anglers, there’s a “booklet within a book” approach that consolidates all that fishing information into one area.

If you’re new to fishing in Idaho, or new to fishing in general, don’t be overwhelmed by the 80-page seasons and rules booklet. Yes, fishing (and hunting) regulations can seem complicated, and to be truthful, they are, and that’s partially by design.

As Fish and Game Director Jim Fredericks points out in his letter to anglers (Page 3), Idaho has more than 40 species of game fish in 26,000 miles of streams and rivers, 3,000 natural lakes and 250,000 acres of ponds and reservoirs.

Fishing regulations aren’t “one size fits all,” and although there’s a lot of standardized statewide rules, there’s also variations so anglers get the fisheries management they’ve asked for in different waters.

But back to how to simplify it, which is outlined in the beginning of the booklet. There are about five simple questions you need to answer:

• Do I need a license? (Hint: If you’re 14 years or older, the answer is yes.)

• What are the statewide rules that apply everywhere?

• What “region” are you fishing in?

• What are the general seasons and bag limits for that region?

• Is the spot you’re fishing a “special rules” water?

Now, let’s say you already have a fishing license and are generally familiar with the statewide fishing rules, here are shortcuts you can use to get the exact information you need.

Use your computer, phone, or other devices: The entire 2025-27 Seasons and Rules booklet is online, so as long as you have internet or cell service, it’s available. You can also download a digital version of it to your cell phone so it’s always available.

Use the Idaho Fishing Planner: This can be a great shortcut if you know what body of water you want to fish. Simply go to the Fishing Planner and type in that water’s name in the search bar, select that waterbody from the choices, and all the information about seasons, bag limits and special rules (if any) will pop up.

The Fishing Planner provides a lot more useful fishing information that doesn’t pertain to rules, so if you’re unfamiliar with it, be sure to check it out. But beware, the Fishing Planner won’t include statewide rules, such tackle and bait restrictions, only rules that are specific to that water.

Use a search engine, or Siri: Sometimes, using your computer or smartphone can help you quickly find the information you need. For example, if you ask “When is the fishing season for Lake Cascade?” it may take you to that water/region in the Fishing Planner. Be sure to check the sources of that information, and if it’s not Idaho Fish and Game, avoid it.

Big, giant disclaimer: These shortcuts are intended to be helpful, but it’s still your responsibility to know all the rules, and the Seasons and Rules booklet is the ultimate source for that. The shortcuts are intended to give you an easier way to find specific information, but be sure you’re familiar with statewide rules, such as bait restrictions, tackle restrictions, and the number of lines you can use, etc.