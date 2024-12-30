Conference on Tuesday because the Supreme Court is closed on Wednesday

New Year’s Day is a state and judicial holiday, so the Supreme Court will be closed Wednesday, the day on which it usually conferences. The court will hold its conference this week on Tuesday instead. It will be a double one, because there was no conference last week.

