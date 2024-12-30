Shapiro Administration Creates New Economic Development Zones in Erie and Reading

The City Revitalization and Improvement Zone (CRIZ) designations will help transform communities, spur growth, and create jobs.

Governor Shapiro built a bipartisan coalition to reopen CRIZ for the first time in a decade — continuing his commitment to getting stuff done and making Pennsylvania an economic leader.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration created new economic development zones in Erie and Reading by approving their applications to participate in the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone (CRIZ) program. CRIZ helps cities that have faced economic challenges revitalize their downtowns by renovating vacant or rundown spaces with the goal of attracting new businesses and creating jobs.

Governor Shapiro paved the way to restart CRIZ earlier this year when he signed the 2024-25 bipartisan budget into law. Following the budget, the Shapiro Administration opened the CRIZ program to allow qualified communities to participate for the first time since 2013.

“My Administration worked across the aisle to restart the CRIZ program for the first time in more than a decade and create real opportunity in Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “This designation will help Erie and Reading attract new businesses, create more jobs, and reach their full economic potential. My Administration will continue to get stuff done for communities all across the Commonwealth and work to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.”

A CRIZ is an area of up to 130 acres — comprised of parcels designated by a contracting authority — that provide economic development and job creation within a political subdivision. State and local taxes collected within the CRIZ are used to stimulate economic development projects within the designated area. The CRIZ program is administered by the Departments of Revenue and Community and Economic Development and the Governor’s Budget Office.

“These designations are game changers for the cities of Erie and Reading — supplying them with a powerful tool to move their economies forward,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “This is an exciting step forward for both cities that will help revitalize communities, generate jobs, and further strengthen our economy.”

Last year, nearly $15 million was returned to the three communities already participating in the CRIZ program — Lancaster, Bethlehem, and Tamaqua.

“Our team at the Department of Revenue has recently toured the existing City Revitalization and Improvement Zones in other areas of Pennsylvania. Those tours have given us the opportunity to see firsthand the growth and progress that has occurred in these communities with the help of the CRIZ program,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “We are excited to see the program drive development in Erie and Reading now that the CRIZ applications for both cities have been approved.”

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have focused on positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger unveiled Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in nearly two decades, earlier this year to serve as the blueprint for capitalizing on the Commonwealth’s strengths and further spur our economy.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on Governor Shapiro’s key priorities to help strengthen our communities and make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of The Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in two decades and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #