Atticus Publishing presents StillTom's New Book 'Sobriety Is A Team Sport'

‘A Former NFL Linebacker Shares a Playbook for Recovery and Lasting Sobriety’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing presents ‘ Sobriety Is A Team Sport ’, a compelling guide to recovery from addiction authored by Tom Barnum, a former NFL linebacker turned recovery advocate. This groundbreaking book, released on December 10, 2024, offers a unique perspective on overcoming addiction, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in achieving lasting sobriety.Tom Barnum draws on his personal journey and professional experience to liken recovery to playing a team sport. He emphasizes that family, friends, support groups, and professionals act as critical teammates, each playing an essential role in the path to sobriety. Barnum’s journey, which began in 1984, was not without its challenges, but through support, mindfulness, and dedication, he achieved a fulfilling sober life.This insightful book provides practical strategies for overcoming addiction, including building a strong support network, practicing mindfulness, and addressing emotional wounds.Barnum demonstrates that recovery is not a solitary endeavor but a collective effort. His honest and clear approach helps readers understand the trajectory from desire to craving and ultimately addiction, offering valuable guidance for those struggling and their loved ones.In his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, Barnum further discussed the tools and strategies outlined in his book, sharing how surrender, mindfulness, and teamwork are critical components of the recovery process. Please see the embedded video below to watch the full interview.Tom Barnum is a former taxi squad linebacker for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. While his athletic career brought recognition, it also paralleled a growing struggle with alcohol. With the support of a dedicated community and mindful living practices, Barnum found his way to sobriety. Today, he inspires others to build their own winning teams in the fight against addiction.Barnum reflects candidly on his life, drawing inspiration from stories like Pete Gent's North Dallas Forty, which resonated deeply with his own experiences. Now, Barnum enjoys playing with his grandchildren, coaching others in recovery, and hitting the golf course.Every family can benefit from the insights offered in Sobriety Is A Team Sport. Recovery is a team effort, and understanding the roles everyone can play is crucial. Barnum’s message is clear: Recognize addiction, surrender, ask for help, stay mindful, and share your journey to inspire others.Sobriety Is A Team Sport is available now. Order your copy today and join the team for a better tomorrow!To know more about Tom Barnum Visit the official website at www.stilltom.com for more information.

StillTom on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.