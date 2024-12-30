Stellantis Successfully Completes Comau Transaction

One Equity Partners (OEP) becomes majority shareholder of Comau; Stellantis will remain an active minority shareholder

Transaction supports Comau’s long-term stability and positions it for future growth

AMSTERDAM, December 30, 2024 – Stellantis N.V. today announced that One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, has completed its majority investment in Comau S.p.A. (“Comau”), a global technology company specializing in industrial automation and advanced robotics. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Comau, positioning the company for enhanced growth and innovation. It also provides Stellantis with the ability to focus on core business activities in Europe.

“I want to express my gratitude to Comau’s employees for providing innovative products and services to all its customers,” said Stellantis Chairman John Elkann. “I am confident that Comau, under its new ownership, has the right leadership, strategy and operational discipline to create sustainable, long-term value for all its stakeholders, from Italy to the world.”

“Comau has consistently renewed its innovation and business strategies developing new technology solutions to respond to evolving market dynamics along its 50+ years of experience in international markets,” remarked Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier. “The finalization of this transaction represents another fundamental milestone in Comau’s growth path. The support of One Equity Partners will allow us to capitalize on the growing global demand for advanced automation, with Stellantis as an active minority shareholder. This arrangement preserves our deep-rooted Italian identity while reaffirming Comau’s position as a leading international player in the industrial automation industry, as well as an increasing number of different sectors.”

“Comau is a leading industrial automation company with significant growth potential and first-rate robotics technology,” said Ante Kusurin, Partner, One Equity Partners. “OEP is well-positioned to help drive Comau’s next phase of growth as an independent company utilizing our industry expertise and established operational playbook for carve-out transactions.”

Comau has a local presence in all regions and a global network that is strengthened by its business and leadership continuity. As a standalone company, Comau will have access to additional funds to grow its competencies in diversified sectors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

