On December 30, Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Lithuanian President expressed his condolences to the President of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people regarding the loss of lives in a plane crash, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and condolences.

The heads of state exchanged views on further strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

During the phone conversation, they noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighting cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.