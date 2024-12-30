SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Nextracker’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (a) the impact of project delays on Nextracker’s business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (b) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker’s ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (c) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by Defendants; and (d) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by Defendants.

If you bought shares of Nextracker between February 1, 2024 and August 1, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/nextracker/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 25, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.