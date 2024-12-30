2024 Highlights: A Year of Growth and Innovation at XBO.com

Reflecting on a Year of Success and Milestones in the XBO Crypto Community

Warsaw Poland, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2024 draws to a close, we take this opportunity to reflect on what has been an incredible year for XBO.com, a leading B2C crypto service platform providing comprehensive solutions for digital asset enthusiasts worldwide. This year has been marked by significant progress in the crypto industry, with Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs and digital assets achieving global recognition. Against this dynamic backdrop, XBO has thrived, achieving milestones, launching innovative features, and continuing to prioritize user-centric development.







The year began with great momentum, and the spring season set the tone for what would be a transformational journey. In April, XBO.com introduced crypto futures trading, enabling users to enter contracts to buy or sell cryptocurrencies at predetermined prices. This feature, which included up to 125x leverage on select pairs and access to over 100 cryptocurrencies, quickly became a favorite among our community. It provided traders with advanced tools to capitalize on market movements, further solidifying XBO as a platform that empowers users with flexibility and liquidity.

As spring blossomed, May brought another milestone with the launch of the Earn feature, allowing users to generate passive income on their crypto holdings. Offering competitive annual percentage rates (APR) of up to 15%, this feature became a game-changer for those seeking to grow their investments effortlessly. Designed with simplicity and flexibility in mind, the Earn feature made it easier than ever for users to maximize the potential of their crypto assets, aligning perfectly with XBO’s mission to provide value-driven solutions.

The summer season marked a period of heightened innovation and collaboration for XBO. In June, we partnered with Fireblocks, a leader in digital asset security, to integrate cutting-edge Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology. This upgrade significantly enhanced the safety of user assets, delivering bank-grade protection for deposits, transfers, and withdrawals. Strengthening our security infrastructure underscored our commitment to providing a trusted and reliable platform.

That same month, XBO proudly participated in iFX EXPO International 2024 in Limassol, one of the largest fintech and crypto events globally. This expo provided an excellent opportunity to showcase our latest features, connect with industry leaders, and stay ahead of emerging trends in the crypto space. Engaging with professionals and gaining valuable insights reinforced our position as an innovative player in the industry.

As the summer turned to autumn, XBO continued to prioritize security and compliance. In August, we partnered with Elliptic, integrating their advanced compliance solutions for real-time transaction monitoring. This partnership enabled us to adhere to the highest anti-money laundering (AML) standards, ensuring a safer and more transparent environment for all users.

In September, our collaboration with Muinmos further enhanced our platform’s regulatory compliance by streamlining the Know Your Client (KYC) process. This integration improved user onboarding, allowing faster, more secure verification while meeting local and international regulatory requirements. These partnerships demonstrated XBO’s dedication to creating a secure and compliant ecosystem for all its clients.

The autumn season also saw a significant expansion in our services. In October, we introduced new fiat payment options, including SEPA, SEPA Instant, SWIFT, and FPS, supporting multiple currencies such as EUR, GBP, USD, CHF, and AUD. This update made fiat transfers faster and more efficient, aligning them with the seamless experience our users have come to expect from our crypto offerings.

Building connections with our community was another focus in October. Our online presence expanded significantly, with our Telegram channel surpassing 100,000 members and our X (formerly Twitter) community growing to over 120,000 followers. Additionally, our YouTube channel gained new momentum, featuring informative tutorials that resonated with both new and experienced users. By fostering an active and engaged community, we brought like-minded individuals together to share knowledge and start their crypto journeys with XBO.

As the year approached its final months, November became a highlight with our participation in SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta. This prestigious event allowed us to present our innovative B2B crypto payment solutions, XBRamp and CryptoPayX, which garnered significant interest for their ability to streamline crypto-to-fiat integrations for businesses. Additionally, our COO, Lior Aizik, represented XBO as a speaker at The Big Time Crypto Summit, where he shared valuable insights into the future of crypto platforms and their role in global finance. These engagements solidified XBO’s leadership and vision in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

As 2024 comes to an end, we look back with pride on the progress we’ve made but remain focused on the future. The new year promises to be even more eventful, with exciting updates and releases on the horizon. We’ll kick off 2025 by participating in iFX Dubai 2025 from January 14-16, where we look forward to meeting you at our stand and discussing how XBO can support your crypto and business goals.

Thank you for being a part of our journey this year. We wish you and your loved ones a joyful holiday season and a prosperous New Year. Together, we’ll make 2025 even more remarkable!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Lior Aizik social at xbo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.