Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt and Simu Liu Honor Stan Lee’s 102nd Birthday

Millions of Fans From Across the World Remembered the Legendary Creator Through Social Media

Stan Lee Universe Accelerates With the Next Highly Anticipated Superhero Saga The Excelsiors

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON), the controlling partner of Stan Lee Universe, marked Stan Lee’s 102nd birthday, December 28th, with a global online celebration this past weekend. Millions of fans worldwide across social media platforms, including X, Instagram, and TikTok, paid tribute to the visionary creator whose imagination shaped generations.

Hollywood icons Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, and Simu Liu joined the celebration, sharing heartfelt video messages reflecting on Stan’s unparalleled creativity, enduring vision, and unforgettable personality. Their messages, alongside countless posts from fans worldwide, highlighted the profound personal and cultural impact of ‘Stan the Man.’ Fans can see more at the official Stan Lee social media accounts:

This celebration arrives as excitement builds for Stan Lee Universe’s next groundbreaking superhero project, The Excelsiors. The Excelsiors is one of Stan Lee’s largest initial superhero ensemble creations featuring 20 characters of superheroes and supervillains with unique powers, foibles, and vulnerabilities, uniquely conceived for the world of AI, algorithms and drones. The project is set to debut as a graphic novel through Legible Comics, with simultaneous plans for television and film adaptations.







Guiding The Excelsiors to life is the renowned Michael Uslan, the visionary originator and executive producer behind the Batman film franchise, and his son, producer David Uslan. Reflecting on the weekend’s tribute, Michael Uslan shared: “It was truly incredible to witness millions of fans worldwide—alongside legends like Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Simu Liu, and Chris Pratt—come together to honor Stan’s legacy. I’m privileged to have called him a mentor and friend, and I can’t wait to share The Excelsiors with the world in 2025.”

Stan Lee, born Stanley Martin Lieber on December 28, 1922, in New York City, was a legendary comic book writer, editor, and publisher who played a pivotal role in shaping the modern superhero genre. As the creative force behind Marvel Comics, he co-created iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, Black Panther, and the Fantastic Four, often collaborating with artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Lee revolutionized comics by introducing flawed, relatable heroes who faced personal struggles alongside their superhuman battles, making them more human and appealing to readers. Beyond his storytelling, Lee’s charismatic personality made him a beloved public figure and ambassador for Marvel, with cameo appearances in countless Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His contributions to pop culture earned him numerous awards and a lasting legacy as one of the greatest storytellers of our era. Stan Lee passed away on November 12, 2018, but his imaginative spirit and legendary characters continue to inspire generations worldwide.

