Hola Prime Establishes Industry's First Dedicated Risk Compliance Team

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hola Prime is proud to announce that they have established the industry's first dedicated risk compliance team. In an industry often scrutinized for its lack of oversight, Hola Prime is setting new benchmarks for fair, compliant, and secure trading environments. Unlike traditional brokerage firms, the proprietary (prop) trading industry remains largely unregulated, yet Hola Prime has proactively embraced self-regulation to instill confidence and trust among traders worldwide.





Leading this charge is Mr Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Risk and Compliance at Hola Prime. As a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in audits and controls, Ashutosh has worked with EnY and gained a solid understanding of EU regulations during his tenure in Spain, bringing unmatched expertise to the firm's operations. In his previous role, he led the Operations function for a Forex and CFDs Broker regulated in the EU (HCMC, Greece) and South Africa (FSCA), where he crafted policies and procedures for day-to-day operations, ensuring efficient processing and full compliance with regulatory requirements. This experience laid the foundation for his innovative approach at Hola Prime.

"We operate as though stringent regulations already exist. From daily cash flow monitoring to real-time order flow management, we leave no room for ambiguity. Our systems ensure payouts are planned a day in advance, with a robust 30-40% financial cushion to ensure seamless operations", said Mr Ashutosh.

At the core of Hola Prime's strategy lies meticulous financial planning and execution. Ashutosh and his team monitor cash reserves, liabilities, and exposure daily, ensuring payouts are timely and market exposure remains capped. This rigorous approach not only secures the firm's financial health but also reinforces its reliability. Real-time order flow management further streamlines operations, ensuring trades transition from simulated accounts to live markets in under two minutes. This process minimizes risk exposure while optimizing performance - a critical aspect of Hola Prime's commitment to trader success.

Hola Prime also stands out with its Price Transparency Report, a tick-by-tick comparative analysis between market prices and those provided by its liquidity partners. This innovation empowers traders to independently validate trades, holding Hola Prime accountable to the highest standards. "The Price Transparency Report is as essential for us as it is for our traders. It ensures our liquidity providers deliver prices aligned with the market - building accountability at every level," Mr Ashutosh explains.

Technology forms the backbone of Hola Prime's operations. From real-time order flow to generating detailed reports, its advanced IT infrastructure ensures flawless execution and reliability. Parallel simulated environments and regular system checks safeguard processes, offering traders peace of mind as they invest their hard-earned capital. The firm also implements stringent KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) procedures to prevent fraudulent activities. Mr Ashutosh's team ensures all funds are clean, traders are genuine, and accounting practices remain transparent and compliant.

"Traders trust us with their time and money. It is our responsibility to provide visibility into our systems and processes. Transparency is the foundation of trust, and we are committed to building an environment where traders can thrive without worry," Mr Ashutosh emphasizes.

By combining transparency, innovative technology, and robust risk management, Hola Prime is redefining industry standards. Its self-regulated model demonstrates that accountability and fairness can coexist with growth - providing traders with the confidence they need to succeed. For those seeking a trustworthy, compliant, and technologically advanced prop trading firm, Hola Prime stands as a pioneer.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a leading global proprietary trading firm with a strong presence in the UK, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Dubai, and India. Renowned for its commitment to transparency, Hola Prime serves prop traders across 175+ countries, offering access to over 50 trading instruments. The firm is dedicated to empowering traders with real-time risk management, advanced technological infrastructure, and a secure trading environment. Committed to fairness and trust, Hola Prime ensures seamless payouts, robust compliance, and a reliable trading experience. With multiple trading platforms and a focus on bringing freshness to the prop trading industry, Hola Prime is redefining the future of trading.

