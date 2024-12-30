Prison Fellowship Issues Statement on the Death of Robert Brooks

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, issued the following statement after the New York attorney general recently released body-camera footage showing officers of New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision beating a handcuffed Robert Brooks at the Marcy Correctional Facility. Brooks was pronounced dead the next day.

“The tragic and senseless death of Robert Brooks is an affront to our God-given value and dignity,” said Heather Rice-Minus, Prison Fellowship CEO and president. “We’re praying for the family of Mr. Brooks and believe those responsible must be held accountable. We urgently call for more transparency, systemic training, and culture-building in corrections.”

Prison Fellowship supports a corrections culture that ensures the safety and humane treatment of those who live in prison. Prison Fellowship lobbied for and supported the passage of the Federal Prison Oversight Act (H.R.3019 | S.1401), which paves the way to ensuring conditions in federal prisons are safer and more humane for staff and incarcerated people alike. Similar policies should be applied at the state level so that the health, safety and welfare of all those living and working in prison are prioritized.

“Abuse of Americans serving time in prison should shock the conscience of every person who stands witness to these horrors,” said Kate Trammell, Prison Fellowship senior vice president of legal and advocacy. “Cruelty and excessive force have no place in our prisons, and we challenge lawmakers to prioritize criminal justice reforms that advance human dignity, agency accountability and government transparency.”

