Pactiv Evergreen Stockholder Investigation Announced by Kaskela Law LLC, Current PTVE Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm for Critical Information

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) (“Pactiv”) on behalf of the company’s current shareholders.

On December 9, 2024, Pactiv announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Novolex at a price of $18.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Pactiv’s current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Pactiv’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $18.00 per share, and whether $18.00 per share represents sufficient monetary consideration for Pactiv’s investors.

