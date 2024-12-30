Seaport Entertainment Group Stockholder Investigation Announced by Kaskela Law LLC, Current SEG Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm for Critical Information

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. (NYSE: SEG) (“Seaport”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On August 1, 2024, Seaport announced that it had completed its separation from Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (“Howard Hughes”), with Howard Hughes shareholders receiving one share of Seaport common stock for every nine shares of Howard Hughes common stock that they held as of July 29, 2024 (the “Record Date”).

Since the Record Date, shares of Seaport’s common stock have declined in value from $34.00 per share to under $30.00 per share, a decline of nearly 12% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Seaport, Howard Hughes, and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors in connection with the separation of Seaport and the subsequent drop in the value of Seaport’s shares since the Record Date.

Investors who received shares of Seaport common stock in connection with its separation from Howard Hughes are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

