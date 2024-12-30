Altus Group Provides Update on Sale of its Property Tax Business to Ryan, LLC

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), today announced the expiration of the regulatory waiting periods in connection with the previously announced sale of Altus Group’s global Property Tax business to Ryan, LLC. The parties expect the transaction to close on or about January 1, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Altus Group

Altus Group delivers intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes information that relates to closing of the transaction. The forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions and assumptions (including with respect to closing conditions) that, while considered reasonable by Altus Group at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

Camilla.Bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

