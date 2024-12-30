Calavo Growers Declares Quarterly Dividend

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is to be paid on January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2025.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are marketed under the trusted Calavo brand, proprietary sub-brands, and various private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Investor Contact

Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

calavo@finprofiles.com

310-622-8246

