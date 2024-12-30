SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Capri Holdings Limited (“Capri” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CPRI). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (a) the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and well-defined market within the overall handbag market and understood as such by the Individual Defendants, as well as by other Capri and Tapestry executives; (b) Capri and Tapestry maintained analogous production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags that were distinct from the production facilities and supply chains used to manufacture luxury or mass market handbags, confirming that the accessible luxury handbag market is distinct from the mass market and luxury handbag markets; (c) Capri and Tapestry internally considered Coach and Michael Kors to be each other’s closest and most direct competitors; (d) conversely, Capri and Tapestry did not internally consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury handbags or mass market handbags; (e) a primary internal rationale for Tapestry’s acquisition of Capri was to consolidate prevalent brands within the accessible luxury handbag market so as to reduce competition, increase prices, improve profit margins, and reduce consumer choice within that market; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the risk of adverse regulatory actions and/or the Capri Acquisition being blocked was materially higher than represented by defendants.

If you bought shares of Capri between August 10, 2023 and October 24, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/capri-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 21, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.