Baker Hughes Secures Liquefaction Equipment Order for Woodside Louisiana LNG

Contract awarded by Bechtel for 2 LNG liquefaction plants, featuring main refrigeration compressors driven by LM6000PF+ gas turbines, and expander-compressors

Technology scope supports Phase 1 of major LNG export project in North America, with a total overall permitted capacity of 27.6 million tonnes per annum

HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday an order from Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) to supply gas technology equipment for two liquefaction plants with a total capacity of approximately 11 MTPA for Phase 1 of Woodside Energy Group Ltd’s (ASX: WDS; NYSE: WDS) (Woodside) Louisiana LNG development opportunity. The order marks a significant milestone as Woodside targets final investment decision (FID) readiness from the first quarter of 2025.

The award, which includes eight main refrigeration compressors driven by LM6000PF+ gas turbines and eight expander-compressors, leverages Baker Hughes’ proven, best-in-class LNG technologies to support Bechtel and Woodside. Baker Hughes’ history of working with Bechtel and Woodside will support the delivery of Phase 1 of the project.

“Louisiana LNG will play a vital role in meeting the world’s increasing LNG demand,” said Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy. “Bechtel is proud to collaborate with Baker Hughes to help deliver this critical project.”

“We are committed to providing our proven technology to ensure the LNG industry stands ready to meet rapidly growing energy demand,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “Building on our 40-year track record in LNG and established collaboration with both Bechtel and Woodside, we look forward to supporting this important project and contributing to sustainable energy development.”

In addition to this award, Baker Hughes was previously selected to supply Woodside electric-powered Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) packages and other turbomachinery equipment for the associated pipeline serving the LNG export terminal.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

