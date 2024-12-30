Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy Expands Women’s Physiotherapy Services

The new services offered by Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy are set to advance women’s wellness and address pelvic health needs.

Wynnum. Australia, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic floor prolapses, pelvic pain syndrome, endometriosis, and urinary incontinence were once almost treated as taboo subjects. Many women suffered in silence or, worse, were ignorant of any treatment options available.

The increase in awareness of pelvic health needs has led women to physiotherapists who specialise in these health conditions, such as the women’s health physiotherapists at Advantage Healthcare and Physiotherapy. With the increase in demand for skilled women’s health physiotherapists, the leading women’s wellness centre has decided to take on additional women’s health physiotherapists.



Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy

Anna Oh, one of the specialists at Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy, began her career as a general physiotherapist but found her passion in addressing women’s health issues. Inspired by the profound impact physiotherapy could have on women’s lives, Anna transitioned into the field of women’s health physiotherapy, dedicating her practice to improving her patients’ well-being.

Anna works alongside Eleni Cody, a highly experienced pelvic floor physiotherapist who specializes in tailoring treatments to meet individual needs. Together, they assist patients with a range of concerns, including fitting and managing pessaries for pelvic support, retraining overactive or underactive bladders, strengthening pelvic floor muscles, and treating urinary incontinence. With a team of expert physiotherapists, the clinic is committed to providing compassionate, effective care that empowers patients to regain control and confidence in their daily lives.

Pelvic floor exercises are widely recommended as the first line of treatment for urinary incontinence, often proving effective before more intensive measures like medication or surgery are needed. After childbirth or with aging, many women mistakenly accept a little leakage when laughing or coughing as a normal part of life. As a result, they often rely on pads to manage these leaks, even though such measures may be unnecessary.

While it may be a little embarrassing to seek help, many cases can be improved after a few sessions and a little direction from Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy. By adopting certain habits and performing targeted exercises, women can achieve transformative, life-changing results.

Those receiving physio during pregnancy or postpartum (post-childbirth) often benefit from another of Advantage Healthcare’s specialised services: paediatric physiotherapy. This relatively new offering was introduced a few years ago when two physiotherapists expressed a keen interest in helping children reach their full potential.

Advantage’s Paediatric Physiotherapists address conditions like developmental delays, toe walking, and general clumsiness, which can sometimes leave children lagging behind their peers in school or social activities. These challenges may lead to social isolation, difficulty keeping up with schoolwork, or exclusion from games and sports.

However, the dedicated pediatric physiotherapists at Advantage Healthcare, Amie Rice Mooyman and Jenny Kim, have witnessed remarkable improvements in the children they treat. Many young patients achieve milestones their parents once thought unattainable.

Advantage Physiotherapy also works with children facing more complex challenges, including cystic fibrosis, head trauma, or other conditions such as autism.

“Helping children with disabilities is a fulfilling job,” said Jenny. “Helping make a difference in their lives and seeing the joy on their faces when they achieve what they previously couldn’t is amazing.”

Learn more about Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy by visiting their website at https://advantagehealth.net.au/.

About Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy

Advantage Healthcare and Physiotherapy is a multidisciplinary clinic specialising in physiotherapy and allied health services. It is dedicated to enhancing health and wellness in the local community.

###

Media Contact

Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy

90 Tingal Rd, Wynnum QLD 4178, Australia

Phone:(07) 3396 7775

Website: https://advantagehealth.net.au/



Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy 90 Tingal Rd, Wynnum QLD 4178, Australia





















Attachment

Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy Expands Women’s Physiotherapy Services The new services offered by Advantage Healthcare & Physiotherapy are set to advance women’s wellness and address pelvic health needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.