Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces U.S. Patent Granted Covering the Treatment of Cancerous Tumors and Cancer Related Pain with Company’s Proprietary Catheter-Based Technology

Growing global patent portfolio to over 120 patents with 80 issued patents and over 40 pending patent applications

Previously completed preclinical study evaluating targeted nerve ablation demonstrated statistically significant reduction of metastases and statistically significant reduction in tumor mass

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. patent 12,064,256 (‘256 patent) titled, Systems and Methods for Treating Cancer and/or Augmenting Organ Function.

The issued ‘256 patent covers technology including, but not limited to, systems, methods and devices for interventionally treating cancerous tumors and cancer related pain. The Company is initially advancing the development of its technology to address pancreatic cancer-related pain.

“As we continue to advance the development of this potentially groundbreaking technology, bolstering our patent protection remains a key priority,” commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix. “Supported by recent positive preclinical results demonstrated to date, we believe the depth and breadth of our proprietary technology provides the opportunity for further evaluation and we intend to explore its potential to reduce cancer progression and metastases.”

Results from a previously completed preclinical mouse study evaluating the ability of targeted nerve ablation demonstrated statistically significant reduction of metastases and statistically significant reduction in tumor mass, further supporting that neural pathways are especially impactful in the pathogenesis of pancreatic cancer. While the Company’s ongoing proof-of-concept human clinical trial is strictly focused on pain reduction from the ablation of target nerves near the pancreas, additional studies will explore whether these preclinical findings translate to the clinical application of Autonomix’s technology. Based on the preclinical results demonstrated to date, the Company intends to further explore the potential of its ablation technology to slow human pancreatic cancer growth and metastasis.

Autonomix’s first-in-class catheter-based sensing technology is covered by its global patent portfolio with over 80 issued patents and over 40 pending patent applications. In addition to the ‘256 patent, the USPTO has recently issued 12,053,634 (‘634 patent) titled, Endoscopic Sympathectomy Systems and Methods, and 12,070,334 (‘334 patent) titled, Elongated Conductors and Methods of Making and Using the Same.

The Company’s first-in-class technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary radio frequency (RF) ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects.

For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit autonomix.com .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com

