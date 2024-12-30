A Rotatable 180° View Security Camera Becomes Reality with IMILAB EC6 Panorama

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMILAB, a leader in smart home technology, is proud to announce the release of the IMILAB EC6 Panorama 3.5K Wi-Fi Plug-in Spotlight Camera. With a unique rotatable 180° panoramic viewing angle, the EC6 Panorama is designed for homeowners in need of coverage within wide open spaces such as farms, garages, front porches, and more.





Nowadays, consumers have specific needs for smart home security cameras to keep their homes safe. Products like EC6 Panorama can alleviate the guesswork out of common issues associated with home security including lack of coverage in vulnerable areas, increased theft risks, and unclear footage, especially at night.

Rotatable 180° Panoramic Image

IMILAB is continuously creating new innovations that are unique to the smart home security camera market. The EC6 Panorama utilizes two lenses to create a 180° rotatable panoramic view, allowing for seamless automatic people tracking. The camera also pans up to 344° and tilts up to 90° via the app.

3.5K Live View and Chat

The EC6 Panorama features a 3.5K resolution, providing clear footage for homeowners whether they are at home or at the office. Additionally, two-way audio allows users to easily communicate with delivery personnel, family members, neighbors, or potential home invaders. At night, you can use Smart Color Night Vision for full-color footage all night long or whenever a person is detected.

Smart Deterrence

Thanks to a powerful intelligent algorithm, IMILAB EC6 Panorama can easily detect people, vehicles, and bikes. It can keep suspicious individuals away from your home with sirens and flashes. You can also set a custom voice alarm to give the intruders the impression that you're home. All of these features are included with EC6 Panorama without a subscription.

App Connection

Using the Mi Home/Xiaomi App, users can view and playback footage from EC6 Panorama on their mobile devices. Other features include a custom virtual fence to monitor important areas and reduce false alarms, as well as in-app notifications to inform you when an object is detected in real time.

Versatile Installation

EC6 Panorama can be installed on a wall, ceiling, or column near a suitable outdoor power supply. IP66 weather resistance allows this smart home security camera to withstand temperatures between -30°C to 60°C. It also supports Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz only) and wired connections.

Flexible Footage Storage

Never miss a moment with flexible storage options for the EC6 Panorama. Record footage locally using an IMILAB MicroSD card (sold separately). Alternatively, you can use the subscription-based cloud service to record motion-triggered events. New users can enjoy a three-month free trial.

Voice Assistants

For Amazon Alexa and Google Home users, the IMILAB EC6 Panorama can be paired with your smart voice assistants for hands-free voice control.

Availability

The IMILAB EC6 Panorama is now available for purchase with an exclusive launch deal just in time for the new year. Users can get 10% off EC6 Panorama using the code EC6PNRM10 on IMILAB official website and Amazon US from December 30 to January 15. This special offer includes a default two-year warranty and an additional one-year applicable warranty.

For more information, please visit the Press Kit to find a full product deck and images.

About IMILAB

Founded in 2014, IMILAB is a smart home brand dedicated to serving small families with flexible, plug-and-play home security solutions covering both indoor and outdoor spaces. IMILAB has delivered over 75 million products to homes worldwide through strong partnerships with well-known players like Mihome (part of the Xiaomi AIoT Ecosystem) and Aliyun (an essential part of the Alibaba AIoT Ecosystem). As we keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, our goal is to make smart home security easy and accessible.

Media Contact: Hubert Zhang zhanghaibo@imilab.com

