Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship 2024 Recipient Announced

The Kulpa Foundation has awarded the 2024 Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship to Stefanie Markel, a University of Phoenix student who has overcome the challenges of Asperger’s Syndrome and is dedicated to supporting others facing similar obstacles.

COHASSET, Mass., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kulpa Foundation is proud to announce Stefanie Markel as the recipient of the 2024 Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship . Stefanie, a current student at the University of Phoenix, is a shining example of resilience, determination, and academic excellence—qualities that this scholarship was designed to honor. Despite facing the personal challenge of navigating life with Asperger’s Syndrome and ADHD, Stefanie has emerged as an inspiring role model, demonstrating that perseverance and hard work can overcome any obstacle.

In her impactful scholarship essay, Stefanie shared how her diagnosis has shaped her academic journey and fueled her commitment to advocacy. “These experiences have shaped my resilience, adaptability, and problem-solving skills, preparing me for future endeavors and personal growth. My journey reflects not only the impact of my conditions but also my determination to succeed and excel despite them,” Stefanie wrote.

The scholarship committee was deeply moved by Stefanie’s story, which stood out among hundreds of applicants. Jason Kulpa, co-founder of the Kulpa Foundation, emphasized recognizing individuals like Stefanie. “Stefanie embodies the core values of this scholarship: perseverance, ambition, and a commitment to personal growth,” said Kulpa. “Her journey highlights the transformative power of education, and we are excited to support her continued success.”

The Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship was created to support students who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement, and the ability to overcome significant life challenges. Stefanie’s accomplishments make her a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

Expressing her gratitude, Stefanie remarked, “This scholarship means that I’m on the right path to achieving my dreams. I couldn’t be more thankful to the Kulpa Foundation for believing in me and supporting my journey.”

The Kulpa Foundation, founded by Jason and Melissa Kulpa , is committed to reducing financial barriers for students and families. Through partnerships with organizations like The Boston Foundation, their initiatives focus on empowering individuals through education and healthcare support.

