Bitget Introduces PoolX Winter Carnival with 15,440 BGB in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce a PoolX Carnival Event to celebrate the merger of its ecosystem tokens, Bitget Token (BGB) and Bitget Wallet Token (BWB) . This campaign has aligned with Bitget's commitment to delivering continuous benefits and a broad range of exclusive privileges to all users.

Bitget ecosystem has achieved significant growth, securing its position as one of the largest CEX ecosystem globally. BGB has experienced an incredible increase in market cap by over 1000% in 2024. Bitget recently announced the merger of Bitget Token (BGB) and Bitget Wallet Token (BWB) which has further strengthened a strong ecosystem that bridges on-chain and off-chain applications, with BGB serving as the unified token for Bitget's centralized and decentralized ecosystems. Additionally, BGB completed its initial burn on 30th December 2024, destroying 800 million BGB. Starting in 2025, Bitget will allocate 20% of its quarterly profits from exchange and wallet operations to buy back and burn BGB.

To celebrate this merger, Bitget has launched a PoolX Carnival Event offering rewards with a total of 15,440 BGB. Running from 31st December 2024 to 4th January 2025, the PoolX initiative allows users to lock BTC and ETH for BGB airdrop. The PoolX campaign accommodates both large-scale and small-scale participants, with locking limits from 0.0001 BTC to 2 BTC, and from 0.002 ETH to 15 ETH. Participants' rewards will be determined by their proportional contributions to the total locked pool.

Bitget's PoolX offers a unique opportunity for users to stake specific tokens and participate in the growing ecosystem by earning more tokens through the airdrop initiative. PoolX Carnival Event provides opportunity for users to participate in the growing Bitget ecosystem and benefit from expanding BGB's utility. Currently, BGB offers various benefits to its holders, including fee discounts, VIP privileges, and access to token farming through Launchpool. Looking ahead, BGB is bound to strengthen more functionalities and products in the Bitget ecosystem, driving sustainable growth and long-term value for holders.

For more information about PoolX Carnival Event, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

