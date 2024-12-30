Tesonet's CIO Eglė Eidimtaitė joins PayPal's Customer Advisory Board

Eglė Eidimtaitė, Head of Investment at Tesonet, has become the first Lithuanian to join PayPal’s Customer Advisory Board. The board, which is composed of high-value enterprise merchants, was established by PayPal to facilitate the development of personalized solutions, upgrade products, and improve customer experience.

In her new role, Eglė Eidimtaitė will be working alongside representatives of globally renowned enterprises. These include Booking, LVMH, Spotify, Adidas, and HelloFresh.

Having a representative on PayPal’s Customer Advisory Board will bring new opportunities for Tesonet and the companies within its ecosystem, allowing them to take a direct part in developing global solutions and deploying innovations.



“This is a real breakthrough for Nord Security, Surfshark, Hostinger, and the other companies in our portfolio, as well as Lithuania's entire tech ecosystem. Having a direct connection with PayPal will help it meet our needs faster and implement new solutions. It will also ensure our ecosystem receives assistance in implementing Paypal's solutions so we can make optimal use of its technologies. For our companies, like many others around the world, PayPal is the go-to payment method, so this direct contact opens the door for even stronger partnerships, smoother process management, and faster growth.” said Eglė Eidimtaitė.

PayPal has a unique approach to customer advocacy, and this approach is reflected in its Customer Advisory Board. The board consists of selected C-suite executives from Paypal's client base and is currently led by Dr Tiffany Knight Raymond, PayPal’s Head of Global Customer Advocacy. She advises companies on e-commerce strategy and oversees the Customer Advisory Board's activities, ensuring it delivers on innovation and remains responsive to market needs.

The Customer Advisory Board’s structure encompasses regional and global forums. To ensure that its perspective remains comprehensive and fresh, its composition rotates every 18–24 months. Its success is measured by the activity levels of members, and their impact on loyalty, innovation, and company revenue.

As an experienced business development expert and Tesonet’s Head of Investment, Eglė Eidimtaitė is responsible for shaping the company’s strategic orientation. She also serves on the Board of Practica Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm that supports creators from the Baltics.

Eglė Eidimtaitė is currently focused on four key areas: companies and startups established by Tesonet (which include Nord Security, Surfshark and Oxylabs); startups in which Tesonet has made a direct, strategic investment (from the real estate sector with Cyber City to banking with AB Šiaulių Bankas); startups in which Tesonet has a minority venture capital interest; and investment funds in which Tesonet is committed as an investor.

ABOUT TESONET

Founded in 2008 as a startup by two tech enthusiasts, Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, Tesonet has rapidly grown into one of the largest business accelerators and investors in the Baltic States. It houses globally recognized companies such as joint cybersecurity powerhouse Nord Security and Surfshark, a market-leading web intelligence collection platform Oxylabs, the fastest-growing brand among hosting providers Hostinger, and others.

With over 3,300 in-house talents and a fully developed infrastructure, Tesonet supports, funds, and scales businesses globally, sharing the goal of bringing meaningful tech for industry disruption. Since 2018, Tesonet has extended its reach by investing in successful ventures like CAST AI, Eneba, BC Žalgiris, Šiaulių bankas, Turing College, Zapp, BC London Lions, PartiQlar, and other startups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.